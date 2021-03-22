Kosovo’s new parliament elects new government

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces, which ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s sovereignty, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China don’t. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

Kurti said that dialogue was the only way to resolve the issues with Serbia, adding that finding the 1,640 people who remain missing from the war would be his top priority in any talks.

Kurti also said that Kosovo “will raise a penal suit for Serbia’s crime of genocide at the International Court of Justice.”

“Without recognizing the reality of an independent Kosovo and Serbia accepting such a truth, there would be no normalization of the ties between our two peoples and two states,” he said.

Kurti reiterated Kosovo's ambitions to join NATO and the European Union.

“The path toward integration into the EU could be challenging but there is no other alternative for Kosovo,” he said.