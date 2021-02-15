Kosovo's leftist opposition party sees landslide win

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s left-wing main opposition party has won a clear victory in an early election held amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.

With 98% of the votes counted Monday, the Determination Movement Party had 48% support. That left it far ahead of the center-right Democratic Party of Kosovo, or PDK, which won 17% and the conservative governing Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, which captured 13% of the vote.

Voters in Sunday’s election came out despite minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) temperatures and snowfall. Turnout was 47%, or 2.5% higher than the 2019 election, according to the Central Election Commission.

Determination Movement leader Albin Kurti, who is expected to become the next prime minister, faces the challenges of reviving the poor nation's economy and reducing unemployment, as well as fighting the pandemic, organized crime and corruption.

“We won this referendum for justice and jobs, against state capture and corruption,” said Kurti late Sunday. “Our priority is justice and jobs.”