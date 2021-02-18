Kremlin rebuffs European court's demand to free Navalny

In the past, Moscow has abided by the ECHR’s rulings awarding compensations to Russian citizens who have contested verdicts in Russian courts, but it never faced a demand by the European court to set a convict free.

In a reflection of its simmering irritation with the European court’s verdicts, Russia last year adopted a constitutional amendment declaring the priority of national legislation over international law. Russian authorities might now use that provision to reject the ECHR’s ruling.

Navalny’s chief strategist Leonid Volkov argued, however, that Russia’s membership in the Council of Europe obliges it to fulfill the court’s ruling. He warned on Facebook that the country risks losing its membership in the continent’s top human rights organization if it fails to abide by the order.

Asked during the conference call with reporters if Russia could leave the Council of Europe, Peskov responded that “we aren't looking for a confrontation.”

But Pyotr Tolstoy, a deputy speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament who has led its delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, warned Thursday that Moscow could exit the body if it comes under pressure.