Kremlin: Thousands of arrests at protests necessary response

Navalny's associate Maria Pevchikh tweeted a picture of a detention facility in Sakharovo outside Moscow, where 28 people were packed into one cell intended for eight, ridiculing the charges against Navalny's brother, Sobol and others accused of violation of coronavirus restrictions.

Some of the detainees said their cells lacked beds and they had to sleep on the floor, while others complained there weren't enough beds and inmates took turns to get a nap.

One detainee, 30-year-old architect Almir Shamasov, who spent 10 days at a detention facility in Sakharovo outside Moscow, said he spent 20 hours in a police van that either was flooded with fumes or shivering cold when the engine was cut off.

“When you sit inside a police van with engine and heat on, the smell of gas or diesel fuel is unbearable. When it’s off, the steam comes out of your mouth,” he said after being freed late Wednesday.

Eva Sokolova said after walking out of detention in Sakharovo that she slept two nights on the floor of a police precinct before the court jailed her for three days.

“There were four of us sleeping on mattresses put on the cell's floor with single-use sheets and no pillows or blankets,” she said.