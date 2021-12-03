 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kurdish activists enter grounds of chemical weapons watchdog

  • Updated
  • 0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dozens of flag-waving demonstrators from a Kurdish organization broke into the Dutch grounds of the global chemical weapons watchdog Friday to protest what they alleged was the use of chemical weapons by Turkish forces.

Police said they arrested about 50 protesters who managed to get past security, including a high fence that surrounds The Hague headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, spokesperson Dick Goijert said.

A Kurdish group called DEM NED organized the protest against the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Turkish armed forces, Goijert said. He did not have further details.

The Kurdistan Worker’s Party issued a statement Thursday alleging Turkey's repeated use of chemical weapons in northern Iraq. Turkey denies it uses chemical weapons in its conflict with the group, which is known as the PKK and has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Photos from the protest published by Dutch media outlet Regio 15 showed at least a dozen police vehicles lined up outside OPCW headquarters and dozens of protesters outside the building holding up banners and flags.

The watchdog agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Organizers of the protest could not be reached.

People are also reading…

Turkey has carried out numerous cross-border incursions into northern Iraq over the years to fight the PKK, which maintains bases in the region.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the group began an insurgency in Turkey’s Kurdish-dominated southeast region in 1984.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it's not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The overcast, drizzly skies match the somber mood at the Tshwane University of Technology, a hot spot in South Africa’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, apparently driven by the new omicron variant that is leading countries around the world to impose new restrictions.

German minister hopes patient transfers a 'wake-up call'

German minister hopes patient transfers a 'wake-up call'

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister said Saturday he hopes that the sight of air force planes transferring patients across the country will act as a “wake-up call” to millions who are still holding out on getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday in another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of Serbia and scuffled with riot police who formed cordons to try to stop them.

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Watch Now: Related Video

Extreme tourist activities in Siberia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News