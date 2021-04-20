Laschet wins battle to lead Merkel's bloc in German election

National polls have shown the Union giving up gains it made thanks to Merkel’s management of the early stages of the pandemic. There has been discontent with a slow start to Germany's vaccination campaign and a scandal over some Union lawmakers' alleged profiteering from mask-procurement deals last year.

On Tuesday, Laschet said saving lives over the coming weeks and months is the top priority at present, but “people expect of politicians that they think beyond today.”

“We must become better, faster and more modern as a country,” he said. “That was necessary anyway, but it is even more necessary after the pandemic — more innovation, more confidence, less bureaucracy.”

Laschet, who served as his state’s minister for the integration of immigrants in the late 2000s, also stressed that “we must see diversity as an opportunity and not as a threat.”

Laschet emphasized his pro-European Union credentials and said a Germany under his leadership would have “a firm belief in multilateral solutions.”

