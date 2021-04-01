Lawmakers censure Dutch PM Rutte over coalition talks

“My trust in Mr. Rutte has been seriously dented today,” Sigrid Kaag, leader of the centrist D66 party told Parliament in the early hours of the morning. “The distance between him and me is wider. I regret that.”

D66 finished second in the elections and is a current member of Rutte's coalition.

The crisis began last week when preliminary negotiations to form a new coalition halted after one of the two officials leading the talks tested positive for the coronavirus and was photographed carrying notes laying out details of the talks.

Among the text was a line saying: “Position Omtzigt, function elsewhere.” Lawmaker Pieter Omtzigt of the Christian Democrat Appeal party has long been a thorn in the side of Rutte’s government with his tough questions, even though the Christian Democrats also were in his last coalition.

After the note was photographed, Rutte told reporters he had not discussed Omtzigt in coalition talks. But he did, according to notes made by civil servants that were published ahead of the debate that started Thursday.

Rutte said in the debate that he did not remember that part of the discussion and had answered reporters’ questions “in good conscience.”