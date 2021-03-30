Leader of Merkel's party vows to boost German voters' trust

Laschet said another lesson of the pandemic is that “you can't regulate centrally from above, down to the last institution, who can be vaccinated, how, where and when, what forms have to be filled out.”

“We must put more trust in those who do this on the spot, give them more free space and more flexibility,” he added, calling for “a highly effective, slim, strong, flexible and effective state."

Laschet called for Germany and Europe to become “the pharmacy of the world," shaking off dependence on China, and stressed the importance of “green hydrogen” in boosting renewable energies.

“I want our country to become climate-neutral not with bureaucracy, as our competitors advocate, but with innovation, with sustainable technologies and with the instruments of the market economy,” he said.

The Union is expected to decide between Easter and late May whether Laschet or the CSU leader, Bavarian governor Markus Soeder, will be the center-right candidate for chancellor.

Soeder, who has advocated tougher coronavirus restrictions, has painted a darker picture of the political situation. He warned last weekend that “a mood for change is arising in the country.”

