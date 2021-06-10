Leaders head to COVID-themed G7 summit with vaccine pledges

That may be a challenge, given the distrust in European capitals and Washington surrounding the U.K.’s decision to leave the EU and the messy process of separation.

Biden once called the blustering Johnson a “clone” of former President Donald Trump and has expressed repeated concern about the destabilizing effect of Brexit on Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that borders the bloc.

But after a meeting between the two that lasted well over an hour, Johnson described the new president as “a breath of fresh air.” Biden said the meeting had been “very productive.”

Despite the bonhomie, the president and his team have stressed the need to soothe Northern Ireland tensions. Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president's commitment to Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace accord was “rock solid.”

Johnson said protecting the Northern Ireland peace agreement was “absolutely common ground” among Britain, the U.S. and the European Union. That may be, but EU leaders are furious at what they see as the U.K.'s failure to implement the divorce deal that Johnson agreed to.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Thursday that the Brexit agreement signed by Britain and the EU was not up for renegotiation.