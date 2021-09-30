Leaders of 4 Dutch parties open to renewing coalition

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Leaders of the four parties that made up the last coalition government in the Netherlands agreed Thursday — more than six months after a general election — to join forces again for another four-year term, leading negotiators said.

The decision moves the drawn-out process of forming a new governing coalition into a new phase that involves sketching out a brief policy blueprint for the next four years and selecting ministers. Only then can a new Dutch government be sworn in by King Willem-Alexander.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is expected to lead what would be his fourth government, insisted the next administration would not be more of the same even though the coalition consists of the same four parties: Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, the centrist D66, the Christian Democrats and the Christian Union.

“There's a huge amount of work to be done, and I think these parties will have to draw up a program to reflect that,” Rutte said. “It will be a new start, a new culture, with a new program.”

It was not immediately clear how long it would take to complete the next round of talks.