'Leave no Tigrayan': In Ethiopia, an ethnicity is erased

About 50 bodies were strewn near the riverbank, she said. “Some were face-down. Some were looking up at the sky.” Exhaustion pressed deep under her eyes, she started to cry.

Reluctantly, to protect herself, she is trying to learn Amharic.

“Their aim is to leave no Tigrayan,” she said.

The refugees said rapes are also widespread. One woman said when she returned to her looted home in Humera, she was seized by militia members speaking Amharic. She asked them to speak Tigrinya, and they attacked her.

“Claim to be Amhara and we’ll give you back your house and find you a husband,” the men said. “But if you claim to be Tigrayan, we will come and rape you again.”

She is now pregnant. The AP doesn't name people who have been sexually abused.

The United Nations has said more than 500 rapes in Tigray have been reported to health care workers. But armed groups have destroyed most of Tigray’s health centers, leaving little help.

And there is more pain to come.