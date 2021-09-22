Lebanon raises fuel prices for 2nd time in 5 days

The government’s priority is to restart negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a recovery package. Talks with the former government failed after disagreement over the scope of the problem. Lebanon defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in March 2020.

It is not immediately clear if this is the final price increase before subsidies are totally lifted.

Following Wednesday’s gas price hikes, people will have to pay some ten times more for fuel compared to pre-crisis rates. A common unit of measurement — 20 liters — of 95-octane gasoline now costs 202,400 — about $14.45.

The Lebanese currency, pegged for 30 years to the dollar at 1,500 Lebanese pounds for $1, has been hovering at around ten times that rate in the black market. It traded at around 15,400 Lebanese pounds on Wednesday.

With prices rising so steeply, many pumps simply could not handle the new five-digit figures on their screens, and displayed “fail” messages. Several stations shut down while seeking a solution to the dilemma.

Long queues outside gas stations have often descended into chaos or violence and caused major traffic jams. Gas stations ration the amount of gasoline they distribute. Prices of diesel for local power generation — necessity as national supply is almost non-existent — have also increased more than tenfold. It is thus nearly impossible for many families to secure electricity for their homes. Many businesses have had to shut down.

