Ledecky sets up 1st Olympic showdown with Aussie rival

“Luckily, I was in the last heat so I could see how fast the guys went,” Murphy said. "I just concentrated on my race based off that.”

In the women's 100 breaststroke, South Africa's Tatjana Schoemaker led the way in an Olympic-record time of 1:04.82.

Lydia Jacoby, the first U.S. Olympic swimmer from Alaska, was second at 1:05.52.

“To have my whole state of Alaska backing me, I know they’re up at 2:30 a.m. watching me, it’s been great,” she said.

American Lilly King, the defending gold medalist and world recordholder, was third-quickest in 1:05.55.

“I’m just kind of riding the wave I’ve been riding the last five years and hopefully it will all turn out all right,” King said.

Yulia Efimova of the Russian Olympic Committee, the silver medalist in Rio, advanced to the semifinals in eighth.

South Korea's Sunwoo Hwang was the fastest qualifier in the men's 200 freestyle in 1:44.96. Also advancing to the semifinals were 16-year-old David Popovici of Romania, Duncan Scott of Britain and Americans Townley Haas and Kieran Smith, who earned a bronze medal earlier Sunday in the 400 free.