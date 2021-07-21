Let the fashion policing begin on opening day of Tokyo Games

“This is the gang that comes after you if you say you tried watching ‘Schitt’s Creek’ but couldn’t get into it,” New York Times culture writer Dave Itzkoff tweeted of the look in April, several months after the jacket was unveiled with Team Canada's other gear.

Alison Brown, host of the Olympic fans podcast “Keep the Flame Alive,” said outfitting Olympic teams, including those competing in the Paralympics, isn't easy.

“They have to fit all kinds of body types. Think tiny gymnasts, brawny weightlifters and lanky basketball players. They have to convey something about the nation, honor the host, be serious enough for the solemnity of the occasion but practical enough to be comfortable for hours of standing in the heat,” she said.

Count Brown among the fans of the Czech uniforms, done by Zuzana Osako in Prague. They include the team's mainstay, a gymnast, built into the design. Men will be in blue vests with white pants and women in blue blouses and white skirts.

“They managed to blend elements of Czech folk tradition, traditional Japanese indigo dying techniques, and a call out to the great Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska, but still keep the outfit wearable and comfortable for the heat,” Brown said.