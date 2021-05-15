Liberal mayor wants to run against Hungarian prime minister

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The liberal mayor of Hungary's capital announced Saturday that he will enter an upcoming primary race that will choose a candidate to face nationalist Prime Minster Viktor Orban in closely watched elections next year.

In a video posted to Facebook, Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony said he would accept the nomination of his party and run in a two-round primary in September and October as part of a six-party opposition coalition that seeks to unseat the governing Fidesz party.

“I made this decision because I feel that my homeland is in big trouble,” Karacsony said, adding that he believes the biggest problem facing Hungary is polarization dividing the country's citizens. “I would like to serve the purpose of reuniting Hungary,” he said.

Karacsony, 45, was elected mayor of Budapest in 2019 as part of an effort by six opposition parties to join forces against Orban's right-wing Fidesz, which has firmly governed Hungary with a two-thirds parliamentary majority since 2010.

Those municipal elections led to major losses for Fidesz in many of Hungary's cities, and the same six parties plan a repeat of their unity strategy in national elections next spring, expected to be the most competitive in more than a decade.