Libyan indoor soccer player dies in malaria outbreak in team

CAIRO (AP) — A malaria outbreak among Libya’s national indoor soccer team has claimed the life of one player while several others have been sickened following the team’s participation in the African Minifootball Cup in Nigeria, Libya’s sports ministry and its minifootball federation said.

According to a statement by the ministry on Wednesday, Ayman al-Naqrish, 24, died in a hospital in Tunisia, where he was transferred after his condition deteriorated.

A medical official who accompanied the team to the tournament in Nigeria earlier this month said that 15 other players were infected, including five who remain in serious condition. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

Libyan media have blamed the transitional government and the national futsal — as the sport is known in the Middle East — federation for allegedly failing to abide by health protocols and other medical precautions during the trip.

In response, Libyan Sports Minister Abdel-Shafei al-Jweify appointed a special commission to oversee the investigation into al-Naqrish’s death.