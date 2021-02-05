Libya's factions chose interim government ahead of elections

“Hifter and eastern tribes do not feel they are represented. I suspect a profound disappointment in the east,” he said. Such discontent could present a “path to partition,” he said, warning of possible east-west clashes in coming weeks.

At a news conference, Williams said Hifter’s representatives were “in the room today,” and were “amongst those who agreed that they would accept the results of the vote.”

Another key unknown is how the international community — and in particular, as many as nine countries that have backed opposing sides in Libya — will respond to the vote.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the election “very good news” and “a breakthrough” in the search for peace after nearly 10 years. “Libya is moving in the right direction” and “it is absolutely essential to unify Libya and to move onwards on the way to peace,” he said.

The internationally recognized government in Tripoli has had the backing of Turkey while Hifter has been supported by countries including Egypt, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The voting process was aired live on several Libyan television channels and streamed on the UNTV website.