'Listening to my body': Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics

In 2012, Nadal pulled out of the London Olympics and the U.S. Open because of knee tendinitis.

Wimbledon's main draw begins on June 28, and the Olympic tennis competition opens on July 24.

Nadal said having only two weeks between the end of the French Open and the start of Wimbledon this year — normally there are three, but play in Paris was delayed a week because of COVID-19 concerns — “didn’t make it easier” for him to recover from “the always demanding” clay-court season.

After the loss to Djokovic at Roland Garros, Nadal pointed to fatigue as an issue for him in the later stages of that match.

On Thursday, he explained in one of a series of tweets that avoiding “any kind of excess” wear and tear on his body "is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles.”

A former No. 1-ranked player who currently is No. 3, Nadal is 23-4 with two titles this season in Barcelona and Rome, both on clay courts.

———

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0