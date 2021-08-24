Local citizen scientists map genetics of Darwin's Galapagos

The samples are run through the machines to determine short DNA sequences, producing barcode identifiers or fingerprints of thousands of species that can be compared with similar samples from elsewhere across the world.

“We are making a genetic catalog of the biodiversity of the Galapagos. We want to obtain the genetic signature of the species of the Galapagos and quantify the variation of each one due to the geographical isolation in which they are found.," said Diego Ortiz, manager of the project.

So far, the Charles Darwin Scientific Station has registered 10.659 species — some endemic and others introduced — ranging from mammals to bonefish to snakes, fungi and plants, plankton and bacteria.

They've sampled waters as deep as 30 meters (100 feet) as well as dirt from inland regions that holds bits of hair, skin or other biological remnants of animals that have passed by.

The researchers said about 30% to 40% of the species they've found so far don't match any others in a global bank of gene sequences.