Lockdown skeptic looks to eclipse far right in Madrid vote

“The government's mind and heart just weren't in the same place,” Díaz Ayuso said of the disputes that soured relations within the coalition during the pandemic.

The public health crisis nonetheless has helped transform Díaz Ayuso from an inexperienced politician who raised eyebrows with off-the-cuff comments in front of cameras to a defiant figure and scourge of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party.

Along the way, she earned as much support as hatred. Constituents once seduced by the populism of Vox, an upstart far-right party imbued with Spanish nationalism, have added to her popularity. The left loathes her.

“(Díaz) Ayuso seems more the candidate of the far-right than (Vox candidate Rocío) Monasterio," said Pablo Iglesias, the leader of the anti-austerity United We Can party.

Iglesias quit his Cabinet position as a deputy prime minister in late March to run in the Madrid election on an “antifascist” ticket. Ayuso, who had characterized the election as a plebiscite between her and Sánchez, initially choosing “Socialism vs. Freedom" as her informal campaign slogan, welcomed Iglesias into the race tweeting “Communism vs. Freedom.”