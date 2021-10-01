London police battle loss of trust after officer kills woman

The department said it would soon publish a new strategy for combating violence against women.

In response to the revelations about Couzens, police stressed that it was rare for a sole plainclothes officer to question a woman, and that if this does occur other officers should arrive soon after.

It is “entirely reasonable” for women who find themselves in this situation to seek assurances about the officer’s identity, the department said. Women should ask the officer “searching questions” about the absence of other officers, why the officer is in the area and exactly why they are being stopped.

If after doing so a woman still feels she is in danger, she should shout to others on the street, knock on doors, wave down a passing bus or call 999, Britain’s emergency phone number, the police said.

But British media reverberated with outrage over what many saw as a tone-deaf response amid longstanding concerns that police haven’t made it a priority to investigate, prosecute and prevent crimes against women.

Lawmaker Jess Phillips, the opposition Labour Party’s spokesperson on domestic violence and safeguarding, said authorities need to develop a comprehensive strategy to protect women, not keep asking them to do more to protect themselves.