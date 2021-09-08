'Lucifer' star promises 'good-slash-great' series finale

LONDON (AP) — After six years, “Lucifer” stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German are kissing goodbye to their devil-and-detective double act.

They’ve been solving crimes together on the show that started on Fox, got canceled and rose again (thanks to fan support) on Netflix. The final 10 episodes drop on the streaming service Friday, and the two leads are feeling nostalgic.

“We finished shooting the series completely, so the nostalgia has been creeping in more and more,” German said. “There’s so many lovely memories. It was beautiful. Such a good way to go out and sure, excited to go and do other things.”

Ellis agreed, adding that sometimes the memories feel so fresh, it doesn’t seem like a long time ago.

“All of us are just so fond of the show and working on it," he said. "But I think at the same time, you know, six years of doing something is a blessing, and you kind of feel like you want to go off and do other things. Certainly as a creative soul, you want to play other characters.”