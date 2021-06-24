Luxembourg's leader fears for minors over Hungary LGBT law

Bettel, who married his husband six years ago, believes that’s out of touch with reality.

“The most difficult thing for me was to accept myself when I realized that I was in love with this person of my sex, it was hard to say to my parents, hard to say to my family,” Bettel said. “I see how many young people kill themselves because they do not accept that.”

Bettel complained bitterly about the mixing of “pedophilia, of homosexuality, of pornography.”

“I was young, I was a homosexual. I am a homosexual. I am not so young now, but I do not consider myself to be a danger,” the 48-year-old former TV talk-show host told reporters.

“To be nationally blamed, to be considered as not normal, to be considered as a danger for young people it is … it is not realizing that being gay is not a choice. But being intolerant is a choice and I will stay intolerant to intolerance, and this will be today my fight,” Bettel said.

Arriving at the summit, Orban ruled out withdrawing the law. He said it had already been “published” and defended himself as a champion of gay rights.