Macron to reduce French military troops in Africa's Sahel

French Barkhane force soldiers who wrapped up a four-month tour of duty in the Sahel board a US Air Force C130 transport plane, leave their base in Gao, Mali Wednesday June 9, 2021. France has suspended joint military operations with Malian forces until the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita, who retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24, complies with international demands to restore civilian rule.
French Barkhane force soldiers who wrapped up a four-month tour of duty in the Sahel board a US Air Force C130 transport plane, leave their base in Gao, Mali, Wednesday June 9, 2021. France has suspended joint military operations with Malian forces until the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita, who retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24, complies with international demands to restore civilian rule.
French Barkhane Air Force mechanics maintain a Mirage 2000 on the Niamey, Niger base June 5, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 That operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
A French Barkhane Malinois looks for explosives at the entrance of the Niamey, Niger base Sunday June 6, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 That operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
French Barkhane soldiers arriving from Gao, Mali, disembark from a US Air Force C130 cargo plane at Niamey, Niger base Wednesday June 9, 2021, before transferring back to their Bases in France. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 That operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
An Estonian Barkhane force soldier mans the entrance of the base in Gao, Mali Sunday June 6, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 That operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
Estonian Barkhane force soldiers man the entrance of the base in Gao, Mali Sunday June 6, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 That operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
A French Barkhane force soldiers steps out for a phone call at his base in Gao, Mali Tuesday June 8, 2021. After France suspended joint military operations with Malian forces after the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 That operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
French Barkhane force soldiers work out at their base in Gao, Mali Tuesday June 8, 2021. After France suspended joint military operations with Malian forces after the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 That operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
A French Barkhane force soldiers mans a machine gun on board a Caiman transport helicopter during a night mission in Gao, Mali, Monday June 7, 2021. France has suspended joint military operations with Malian forces until the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita, who retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24, complies with international demands to restore civilian rule.
A British Royal Air Force transport helicopter hoovers over the tarmac of Barkhane Operation base in Gao, Mali Monday June 7, 2021. After France suspended joint military operations with Malian forces after the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021, that operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
French Barkhane force helicopter lands at its base in Gao, Mali, Monday June 7, 2021, following a night mission. France suspended joint military operations with Malian forces after the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 That operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
A French Barkhane force helicopter flies over Gao, Mali Monday June 7, 2021, during a night mission. After France suspended joint military operations with Malian forces after the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 that operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
A French Barkhane force soldier inspects a Caiman transport helicopter before going on a night mission in Gao, Mali Monday June 7, 2021. After France suspended joint military operations with Malian forces after the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 that operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
French Barkhane force soldiers load cargo in a Caiman transport helicopter after it landed somewhere in Mali during a night mission from its base in Gao, Mali Monday June 7, 2021. After France suspended joint military operations with Malian forces after the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 That operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
French Barkhane force mechanics maintain a Gazelle combat helicopter tag their base in Gao, Mali Tuesday June 8, 2021. After France suspended joint military operations with Malian forces after the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday June 10, 2021 That operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by support for local partners and counter terrorism.
A French Barkhane force Caiman transport helicopter lands following a night mission in Gao, Mali, Monday June 7, 2021. France has suspended joint military operations with Malian forces until the junta led by Col. Assimi Goita, who retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24, complies with international demands to restore civilian rule.
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the future reduction of France’s military presence fighting Islamic extremism in Africa’s Sahel region.
In a news conference, Macron spoke about the “profound transformation" of France’s military operation in Mali and neighboring countries — without giving a timeframe.
France's Operation Barkhane will formally end, he said, and will be replaced by another mission focused on fighting Islamic extremists that relies more on regional partners.
Details will be unveiled at the end of June, he said, including on the number of troops France is keeping in the region. France now has more than 5,000 troops in the Sahel.
“The final goal is to reduce our multiple military deployments” in the region, he said.
“I’m saying it again: France is in Africa only at the request of Africans ... to fight against terrorism,” Macron added. “But the shape of our presence, an operation abroad involving 5,000 troops, is not adapted any more to the reality of the combats.”
He said France will focus in the future on deploying special forces, in cooperation with other European countries, as part of the so-called Takuba task force that is meant to play an increasing role in the fight against extremists.