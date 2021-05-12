Macron's party pulls support from woman in Muslim headscarf

PARIS (AP) — France’s long-standing debate over the Muslim headscarf has landed in a local political race, giving it a national message, with a decision by President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party to withdraw its backing for a candidate because she was pictured in a poster with her head covered.

“I’m frankly pained by the decision,” Mahfoud Benali, the lead candidate on the list for a district in the southern city of Montpellier, said Wednesday of the move by Macron's party to refuse support for Sara Zemmahi, a quality engineer, from his list.

Zemmahi is shown in a campaign poster with a white headscarf before the June elections. She was on a work trip and not immediately available to comment, Benali said on a TV talk show on Channel 8.

While France bans Muslim headscarves in classrooms, they aren't forbidden in the public space or on campaign posters.

However, Stanislas Guerini, head of Macron’s LREM party, told radio station RTL Tuesday that, nevertheless, the party wouldn't back Zemmahi, one of four people in the poster.

“We consider that ostentatious religious signs don’t have their place on posters, whatever the religion,” Guerini said.