Madrid's champion of soft virus restrictions wins election
Madrid's champion of soft virus restrictions wins election

MADRID (AP) — Madrid’s conservative leader, a champion of relaxed measures against the coronavirus and a scourge of the left-wing central government’s handling of the pandemic, scored a solid win in a regional election Tuesday.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who had campaigned under the slogan of “Freedom,” was backed by 44% of voters, up from 22% in the last election two years ago, with 95% of the ballot counted. Three rival left-wing parties together had 41%.

The incumbent said that results backed her policies of keeping bars, restaurants and other businesses opened even in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic to keep the economy up and running.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters waving Spanish flags outside of her Popular Party’s headquarters in central Madrid, Díaz Ayuso also said the result was also a rebuke of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s left-wing coalition.

“The way of governing, with opulence and hypocrisy from Moncloa, has its days counted,” the winner said referring by name to the palace that hosts the prime minister’s office.

The preliminary results gave the Popular Party 65 seats in the 136-seat regional assembly, more than double from 2019 but short of the 69-seat majority needed to form a government.

Vox, the far-right party that mixes Spanish patriotism and populism and is shaping up as Díaz Ayuso’s new choice for legislative support, won one more regional lawmaker, rising from 12 seats to 13.

Referring to the upcoming term, Vox’s regional leader Rocío Monasterio said that “our votes will be decisive for absolutely everything during the next two years.”

In a sign that Díaz Ayuso’s popularity traveled beyond Spanish borders, the leader of Italy’s right-wing League Matteo Salvini praised the Madrid regional chief.

“Congratulations and good work to President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, winner of the Madrid elections, a woman of common sense and courage, who has combined protection of health, right to work and freedom,” the tweet read.

Voters shunned the liberal center-right Citizens party that was Díaz Ayuso’s junior coalition partner before she called the early election seeking to broaden her power base. The centrist party, which is trying to keep afloat also at the national level, lost all of its 26 regional lawmakers because it failed to reach the 5% vote threshold.

The preliminary results were a blow for Sánchez's regional Socialists, losing 13 assembly seats, from 37 to 24. Candidate Ángel Gabilondo conceded having failed in pushing for a “calm debate.”

“We will continue working to avoid confrontation and tension. Madrid does not need it, it needs to be united because we have a very great challenge in the midst of the pandemic,” Gabilondo said.

Sánchez’s government’s junior coalition partner, the anti-austerity United We Can, obtained 10 seats, up from seven in 2019, after leader Pablo Iglesias quit his Cabinet position to run in Madrid.

More Madrid, a new upstart regional party led by a staunch defender of public health and education against the conservatives’ austerity and privatization record, grew from 20 to 24 seats.

Despite a persistent high infection rate that has recently plateaued, Madrid residents voted in droves, shooting the turnout to more than 69% of the 5 million eligible voters by 7 p.m., an hour before voting ended and up from 59% in the 2019 regional election.

Long queues of socially distanced voters formed outside polling stations in schools, sports centers and even a bullring. Authorities imposed strict voting requirements to prevent the spread of infections: double masks, separate entrance and exit paths for voters and plastic screens for election workers.

Older adults were encouraged to cast their ballots during a 2-hour period mid-morning and the hour before polls close was reserved for people quarantining because of COVID-19.

The Madrid region is Spain’s main economic engine and the country’s busiest transportation hub. It’s home to 14% of Spain’s 47 million people but has recorded nearly one-fifth of the country’s 3.5 million confirmed virus cases and of the national pandemic death toll of over 78,000.

The only incident reported was a brief semi-naked protest by the activist group Femen who held signs reading “It’s not patriotism, it’s fascism” outside where Vox’s main candidate voted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

