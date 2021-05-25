Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation

Despite the editorial, there is no indication the International Olympic Committee or local organizers have any plans to pull the plug on the games. But opposition is mounting with only a tiny percentage of Japanese now vaccinated.

Senior IOC member Richard Pound said in an interview with Japan’s JiJi Press last week that the final deadline to call off the Olympics was still a month away.

“Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no,” JiJi quoted Pound as saying.

The British Medical Journal called last month for a hard look at going forward with the Olympics. Local medical officials have also been skeptical, and billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son suggested over the weekend that the IOC was forcing the Olympics on Japan.

"Right now, more than 80% of the nation’s people want the Olympics postponed or canceled,” Son said, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. He also owns the SoftBank Hawks baseball team.

“Who is forcing this to go ahead, and under what rights?” Son added.

Asahi also criticized the IOC, calling it “self-righteous” and also lambasted IOC Vice-President John Coates. Last week Coates was asked if the Olympics would be held if a state of emergency were in force.