Malaysia king says new PM must swiftly seek confidence vote

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's king said Wednesday that the new prime minister he picks must swiftly seek a confidence vote in Parliament after a deadline for all lawmakers to submit the names of their preferred candidates to the palace passed.

Based on the lawmakers' choices, King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he will pick a candidate he believes has majority support, but this must then be tested in Parliament. He is to meet with eight other Malay state rulers on Friday to discuss the decision.

The monarch has ruled out a new general election because many parts of the country are COVID-19 red zones and health facilities are inadequate. Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned as prime minister on Monday after losing the backing of a majority in Parliament, has been appointed caretaker leader until a successor is selected.

Sultan Abdullah, who met with political party leaders on Tuesday, said he urged lawmakers to unite and halt the bickering that has disrupted the country's administration for months amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

The new leader “must work in hand with those who lost and all parties should be prepared to work as a team,” the king said in a statement. “In other words, the winner does not win it all while the losers do not lose it all.”