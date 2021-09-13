Malaysia PM wins opposition support as Parliament resumes

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Barely a month in office, Malaysia's new leader has won opposition support to shore up his fragile government in exchange for a slew of reforms as Parliament reopened Monday.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will sign an unprecedented cooperation pact later Monday with the main opposition bloc led by Anwar Ibrahim that will prevent any bid to undermine his rule ahead of general elections due in two years.

The pact will give Ismail the backing of 88 lawmakers in Anwar's bloc, in addition to 114 that support him in the 222-member house.

The government and Anwar’s alliance said in a joint statement late Sunday that their bipartisan cooperation will “restore political stability in the country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.” They said they will focus on strengthening governance and parliamentary reforms.

The move came after Ismail last week offered reforms including new laws to prevent party defections and limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years. He also pledged to immediately lower the minimum voting age from 21 to 18, ensure bipartisan agreement on any new bill and get opposition input on the country’s economic recovery. He also made it so the role of opposition leader gets the same remuneration and privileges as a Cabinet minister.