Malaysian king says Parliament must resume despite emergency

It is unclear if Muhyiddin’s comments Tuesday were an indication that he plans to seek an extension of the emergency. If he does, the king's remarks Wednesday mean the monarch is unlikely to approve it.

The palace statement came after the king met Wednesday with the Conference of Rulers, comprising nine ethnic Malay state rulers. In a blow to Muhyiddin, they issued a separate strongly worded statement saying the emergency hasn't helped curb the pandemic and needn't be extended beyond Aug. 1.

The rulers supported growing calls for Parliament to resume swiftly, saying the government must be accountable to the people in terms of its spending and that efforts to fight the pandemic must not be seen as having a hidden political agenda.

Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after instigating the collapse of Mahathir’s reformist alliance that won 2018 elections and joining with the opposition to form a Malay-centric government. But his government is shaky with a razor-thin majority in Parliament. Muhyiddin faces challenges from within his coalition and from the opposition, but support for his leadership cannot be tested with Parliament suspended.