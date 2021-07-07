Malaysian PM names a deputy in bid to keep ally's support

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Wednesday appointed a lawmaker from his allied party as his deputy, in what is seen as a calculated bid to dissuade the largest party in his ruling alliance from withdrawing its support for his leadership.

The announcement came just hours ahead of the meeting of a top decision-making body of the United Malays National Organization, or UMNO, which has long been unhappy at playing second fiddle to Muhyiddin's Bersatu party and is expected to decide whether to quit the government.

The prime minister's office named Defense Minister Ismail Sabri as the deputy premier and said he will also retain his security post. It said the appointment will help Muhyiddin manage the country at a time of health and economic crisis.

Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after initiating the downfall of the former reformist government that won 2018 elections. He joined hands with UMNO, which was ousted in the 2018 polls, and several smaller parties to form a government focused on the country's majority ethnic Malays.

But Muhyiddin faces strong challenges not just from the opposition but from UMNO.