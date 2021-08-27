Malaysia's new leader keeps largely same Cabinet, no deputy

Many Malaysians also slammed the decision on social media, saying they felt let down by the return of what many view as an incompetent Cabinet.

Ismail said the team was chosen based on their experience and to ensure stability. He pledged the economy will be reopened in stages amid the lockdown. “This Cabinet will take a new approach that is more open" and be more sensitive to current needs to restore public confidence, he said in a live national broadcast.

Ismail was a senior minister in charge of defense under Muhyiddin's government, before he was promoted to deputy prime minister in July this year.

He was named by Malaysia's king as the new prime minister and sworn in Saturday after obtaining the backing of 114 lawmakers for a slender majority. His appointment brought Muhyiddin's alliance back to power. It also returned the premiership to Ismail’s United Malays National Organization, which led Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957 but was ousted in 2018 elections amid a multibillion-dollar financial scandal.