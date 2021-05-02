Man United's game off after fans storm stadium in protest

The Premier League, which was yet to announce a new date for the match, expressed concern about the disorder.

“The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance,” the Premier League said in a statement. "We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches. Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.

“We sympathize with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football.”

The Glazers, who also own the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have declined to engage with fans since buying United in 2005 in a leveraged takeover that loaded debt onto the club.

“Get out of our club,” fans chanted as flares were set off. “We want Glazers out.”

Fans found a way into the stadium and also climbed onto vantage points next to turnstile entrances.