Manila mayor, ex-scavenger and actor, to seek presidency

A far more divisive and emotional issue is the 76-year-old Duterte himself. His constitutionally limited single six-year presidential term ends in June but he has touched off a constitutional debate by accepting his ruling party’s nomination to run as vice president. If the still-popular Duterte pursues the candidacy and wins, that could prospectively restore him to the presidency if the elected leader dies or becomes ineligible to remain in office for any reason. A leading constitutional expert said he would question the legality of Duterte’s action in the Supreme Court if the outgoing leader formalizes his candidacy before the Commission on Elections.

Human rights groups and other critics have expressed shock over Duterte’s move, which they said aims to shield him from domestic and international prosecution over his bloody anti-drugs crackdown, which has left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead.