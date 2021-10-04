Manila mayor formalizes bid for Philippine presidency

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The popular mayor of the Philippine capital registered his candidacy for the presidency in next year’s elections on Monday, promising to ease coronavirus outbreaks, fix the country’s battered economy and heal deep political divisions.

Mayor Isko Moreno is one of several aspirants in what is expected to be a crowded and politically hostile race to succeed Rodrigo Duterte. Senator and retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy Friday, and Duterte's daughter is among others thought likely to seek the presidency in the May 9 elections.

The 46-year-old Moreno, who grew up in Manila’s slums and at one point scavenged for food as a child, is expected to bank on his rags-to-power life story, movie star looks and widely praised projects in Manila, including restoring order in its chaotic streets and public markets.

But he’s up against formidable politicians and celebrities, including whichever candidate Duterte and his ruling party will endorse.

“We are too divisive and indecisive that caused the stomping of our economy on top of the pandemic,” Moreno told reporters. “My countrymen, give me a chance to heal our country for a bright future.”