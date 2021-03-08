 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'March, not celebrate' on Int'l Women's Day in Kosovo
AP

'March, not celebrate' on Int'l Women's Day in Kosovo

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of Kosovar women on Monday marked International Women’s Day with a protest demanding more respect for their rights.

The protest titled “Marching, Not Celebrating” was also joined by men. Acting President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister-designate Albin Kurti also attended.

Participants held banners and banged kitchen utensils to protest against domestic violence, which is a major complaint in Kosovo, a patriarchal society that sees hundreds of cases registered by police every year.

Luljeta Aliu, a single mother of two children, spoke of how she suffered for more than three years due to the way the divorce court divided property. That prompted her to promote a draft law on women’s equal property rights.

“The most difficult obstacle to fight in Kosovo is not only society. It is the gatekeepers of that patriarchal mentality which can be found at the courts or the police or with the professors at the university,” she told The Associated Press.

Kosovo’s 1.8 million people, who are predominantly ethnic Albanian and Muslim, have a strongly patriarchal society in which women suffer domestic violence and societal discrimination.

Women’s presence as lawmakers in the parliament has increased since 2000 when a 30% quota for them was set, though that has not been fully respected and it is not clear whether it will be in the new parliament elected last month.

Osmani is expected to be elected by the new parliament in the next two months, becoming Kosovo’s second female president since the war.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo, but not Serbia or its allies Russia and China.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jill Biden honors 21 women worldwide for courage

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Dolce&Gabbana seeks over $600M damages from 2 US bloggers
Entertainment

Dolce&Gabbana seeks over $600M damages from 2 US bloggers

  • Updated

MILAN (AP) — The Milan fashion house Dolce&Gabbana has filed a defamation suit in an Italian court seeking over $600 million in damages from two U.S. fashion bloggers who reposted anti-Asian comments attributed to one of the designers that led to a boycott by Asian consumers.

France backs Italy in vaccine ban as EU defends mechanism
World

France backs Italy in vaccine ban as EU defends mechanism

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe's vaccine solidarity got a boost on Friday after France said it could emulate Italy's move to block coronavirus vaccine exports outside the European Union if that's what is needed to enforce the bloc's own contracts with drugs manufacturers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News