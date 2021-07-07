Massive soil mound on slope seen as worsening Japan mudslide

He noted the area also had other land development, including a solar power generation complex, deforestation, a housing complex and an apparently illegal industrial waste dump. He said geological details suggest the solar complex and housing development were not the cause of the mudslide, though a further examination is needed.

Construction of the mound began in 2009 under a plan to bring in 36,600 cubic meters (1.3 million cubic feet) of soil for a height of 15 meters (50 feet) and was completed in 2010. In the process, contamination of the soil with plastic and wooden waste was found and the owner was ordered to remove them, suggesting it was a waste dump rather than for development, Namba said.

A survey of the area in 2020 showed that the mound was 50 meters (164 feet) high, suggesting an unauthorized addition of several layers during the past decade, the vice governor said. The land was sold to a new owner in 2011.

Officials are checking ownership changes and unauthorized land alterations related to the mound and other projects.

Namba said he believes the mound was built poorly, without reinforcement or adequate drainage in a location rich with groundwater.

Prefectural officials are discussing ways to prevent further erosion and landslides in the area.