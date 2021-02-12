Meet the orbiters that help rovers on Mars talk to Earth

Both spacecraft continue to be healthy and will continue forward with their science goals as they orbit Mars.

All eyes on the landing

Images and data collected by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter helped with the selection of Perseverance's landing site of Jezero Crater. So it's only fitting that MRO will be Perseverance's main point of contact.

Ahead of the landing, MRO is keeping an eye on the Martian atmospheric conditions. On landing day, MRO will be standing by to pick up all of the crucial information Perseverance transmits through every stage of entry into the atmosphere, the descent through it and landing on the surface.

That information will be sent back to Earth as MRO receives it.

There is, of course, the natural delay caused by distance -- it's an 11-minute delay one way between Mars and Earth.

The rovers need the orbiters to help them talk to Earth because while they have small antennas that could reach Earth, these can't be used to send back all of the data in a timely manner.