Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, didn't see diverse characters in books as she grew up. She hopes 'The Bench' will change that

Quiet moments

Meghan's book was published last month. It is inspired by Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison, and is about relationships between fathers and sons, depicted in quiet moments spent on benches.

Meghan said that "especially in this past year," against the backdrop of a global pandemic, that "so many of us realized how much happens in the quiet."

"So, in this story, I'm observing this love between my husband and our son and imagining what it will be as they have more shared moments as our son gets older," she said.

"From scraping a knee to having a heart broken, whatever it is that they always reset at this bench and have this moment to bond," Meghan added.

The book emerged from a poem and bench that Meghan gave Harry for his first Father's Day. The interview, to be aired Sunday, marks the couple's second Father's Day.

It was recorded before the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana, who was born earlier this month.