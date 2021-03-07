Meghan reveals she 'didn't want to be alive anymore' in bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey

She also said that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, she was told he wouldn't be made a prince and thus wouldn't receive security.

"I regret believing them when they said I would be protected," she said.

Meghan specifically complained of how lonely and isolated life became after her marriage. She said she wasn't even allowed to go out for lunch with friends at times because she was too heavily covered in the media.

"Everyone was concerned with optics," she said.

When the burden became too much to bear, on her own, Meghan said she sought help from human resources at Buckingham Palace. Meghan said she was told she was not a paid employee and would need to seek help elsewhere -- which she was told she couldn't.

Meghan said it was particularly difficult putting on a happy face while suffering in silence. She recounted one particular evening at Royal Albert Hall with her husband, while the two were sitting together in the royal box.

"Every time that those lights went down," she said," I was just weeping, and he was gripping my hand."

When the lights went back on, Meghan said "you just have to be on again."