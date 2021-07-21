Memorial divides survivors 10 years after Norway massacre

“We are very disappointed,” she said. "A lot of the families and survivors are angry.”

Breivik killed eight in the Oslo bomb attack before going to Utoya dressed as a police officer and shooting dead 69 mostly teen members of the Labor Party Youth wing who were camping there.

Scores more were injured, and many were hoping to join families of their former friends to commemorate this year's anniversary.

“It is very disappointing that so many survivors and families don’t have that place to go. They still don’t have a national monument to the sufferings for that day,” said Sindre Lysoe, a survivor of the attacks who is now general secretary of the Labor Party Youth wing.

Bjoern Magnus Ihler, another survivor, says the “bafflingly long” delays have caused “unnecessary pain” for victims’ families, and compares the process unfavorably with the 9/11 memorial site in New York, which was inaugurated on the 10th anniversary of that attack, and open to the public the next day.

Some memorials do exist. The victims came from all over Norway, and scattered monuments in village parks and public areas are a reminder of how widely the tragedy affected the small country of 5.3 million people.