Merkel making last visit to Warsaw as Germany's chancellor

Germany has gone ahead with the project, however, because of the huge needs German industry has for the source of energy.

One area where Poland and Germany have found common cause is their view of the migration pressure that they believe Belarus is putting on the European Union.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have seen a rise in crossings by Iraqis, Afghans, Syrians and Africans from Belarus in recent months. The three EU countries call it an element of “hybrid warfare” by Belarus against the EU — and German officials have also taken this view.

Duda and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke by phone for 50 minutes on Friday about the matter, according to Jakub Kumoch, the head of Duda's international policy bureau, the Polish news agency PAP reported.

“On this matter, Poland and Germany have the same position and unequivocally condemn these actions. They consider them to take advantage of the plight of people, illegal migrants, to then use them to attack the European Union,” Kumoch was quoted as saying by PAP.

Merkel has been chancellor since 2005. She plans to step down after an election later this month.

