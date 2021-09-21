Merkel seeks to boost Laschet in close German election race

Whether that is realistic is questionable, in view of those two parties' deep differences with the Left Party on foreign policy in particular, though neither Social Democrat candidate Olaf Scholz nor Green candidate Annalena Baerbock have ruled it out.

With five days to go, polls show Merkel's Union bloc slightly behind the Social Democrats, who have benefited from the relative popularity of Scholz — Germany's finance minister and their candidate to succeed Merkel — to pull out of a longtime poll slump.

They show support for the Union a little above 20% after divisions over who would run for chancellor, as well as missteps by Laschet. They put the Greens in third place.

Laschet joined Merkel in the district that she has represented in parliament since the 1990 election that followed German reunification, paying tribute to her record as chancellor. Merkel, he said, “has led us well through four major crises” in her 16-year tenure.

Merkel announced in 2018 that she wouldn't seek a fifth four-year term. She is making few campaign appearances this time, though Tuesday's was the first of three in the final week. The chancellor remains personally popular and has long been a draw for centrist voters.