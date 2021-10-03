Merkel urges Germans: Keep fighting for democracy

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the merger of East and West.

In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said that reunification happened “because there were people in East Germany who risked everything for their rights, their freedom and a different society.”

Even today, Merkel said, the achievement of democracy should not be taken for granted.