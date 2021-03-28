Merkel's bloc dips in polls 6 months before German vote

BERLIN (AP) — A leading figure in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc has warned that there’s a growing “mood for change” in Germany, as surveys show voters losing faith in the long-time leader’s party six months before a national election.

An opinion poll published Sunday by weekly Bild am Sonntage put the Union bloc’s support at 25%, just ahead of the environmentalist Greens with 23%. The center-left Social Democrats placed third, with 17%, according to the poll of 1,447 voters with a margin of error of up to 3 percentage points.

“The situation is very serious,” Markus Soeder, the governor of Bavaria and a possible contender to succeed Merkel in September, told Bild am Sonntag. “The corona numbers are rising and the Union’s ratings are falling.”

The grouping of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and Soeder’s Bavaria-only Christian Social Union, which won almost 33% of the vote in 2017, has been hit by a scandal over lawmakers’ allegedly profiting from mask procurement deals and frustration over Germany’s sluggish coronavirus vaccination campaign.

By Friday, just over 10% of the population had received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, while 4.5 % had received both doses.