Merkel's bloc pledges stability, renewal to German voters

Its manifesto is titled “the program for stability and renewal” — reflecting the challenge of building on the popularity of Merkel, who long ago decided not to seek a fifth four-year term, while also offering something new.

“We want to make our country faster, more efficient and more digital,” Laschet said. “Germany must become a leader in new technologies. Our country belongs at the top on climate protection and it must become better able to resist pandemics, cyberattacks, populism, extremism and economic crises.”

“Our offer is that we will combine climate protection with economic strength and social security,” he said. “We will make Germany a climate-neutral industrial country with good and secure jobs.”

The Union pledged to implement the government’s existing goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045.

The program is vague, though, on how prices for emitting carbon dioxide will develop. It says “we want to streamline the growth path of CO2 pricing and move as quickly as possible to European emissions trading for mobility and heating."