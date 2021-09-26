German election tight; Merkel's bloc eyes worst result yet

Scholz proclaimed the projected result a “great success.” He said many voters chose his party “because they want a change of goverment and because they want this country's next chancellor to be Olaf Scholz.”

“Now we will wait for the final election result, but then we will get to work,” he told cheering supporters in Berlin.

The Social Democrats have been boosted by Scholz's relative popularity after their long poll slump, and by his rivals' troubled campaigns. The Greens' first candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, suffered from early gaffes and Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, struggled to motivate his party's traditional base.

The Greens saw their support substantially increase, but had hoped for more.

"We gained considerably, but it’s hard for me to really enjoy it,” said Greens general secretary, Michael Kellner. He noted that his party has said it prefers to work with the Social Democrats, but added “we are ready to speak with all democratic parties to see what’s possible."