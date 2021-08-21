Merkel's bloc steps up German election fight amid poll sag

“We will fight — I will fight with everything that I can — so that this country is not taken over by ideologues, so that we have the opportunity to implement our ideas for this modern Germany," Laschet said. “That is what we are fighting for. We will give everything we can, we will make the differences with the others clear. Who governs is fundamental. We want to govern."

Laschet is a centrist figure in Merkel’s mold but doesn’t appear so far to have inspired voters or to have impressed people with his management of the severe floods that hit his state, North Rhine-Westphalia — Germany's most populous — last month.

While Laschet has declined comment on the recent poll ratings, his rival for the nomination to succeed Merkel as chancellor has shown signs of impatience with the Union's campaign. Laschet emerged victorious from a battle in April with Markus Soeder, the head of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.

In a speech at Saturday's rally, Soeder stressed that a center-right win next month wasn't assured. He said the Union faces its most difficult campaign since 1998, when then-Chancellor Helmut Kohl — Merkel's one-time mentor — lost power and “the trend at the moment isn't heading steeply upward.”