Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'

Laschet, who was elected as CDU leader in January, set a more upbeat tone at a news conference in Berlin.

Laschet insisted that Sunday's setback for his party doesn't affect the decision on who will run for chancellor. The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state said the plan for him and Soeder, who hasn't officially declared his ambitions, to choose a candidate between Easter and late May hasn't changed.

He called for less finger-pointing in Merkel's current government and downplayed chances of a three-party coalition excluding the Union, voicing doubt that rivals would campaign for it. “We must do everything to be so strong that we have an influence on the formation of the next government,” he said.

Sunday's votes gave the environmentalist and traditionally left-leaning Greens new confidence for the national election campaign, in which they are expected to make their first bid for the chancellery. Co-leader Annalena Baerbock said a decision on the candidate will be made “in the coming weeks.”

The Greens' general secretary, Michael Kellner, noted that this is the first time since West Germany's first election in 1949 that there is no incumbent seeking re-election. “The race is open and that gives us a huge opportunity,” he told ARD television.