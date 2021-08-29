 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Messi era begins as PSG beats Reims; Mbappe scores 2
0 Comments
AP

Messi era begins as PSG beats Reims; Mbappe scores 2

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — The Lionel Messi era has begun at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi made his debut for PSG on Sunday after coming off the bench midway through the second half in a 2-0 win at Reims in the French league.

Messi replaced his friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar in the 66th minute and they shared a hug.

After years of glory for Messi at the 99,000-capacity Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, the record six-time Ballon d’Or winner and four-time Champions League victor made his first PSG appearance at the modest 20,000-seater Stade Auguste Delaune.

Such is Messi's star factor that the home fans chanted “Messi, Messi” while a smiling Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic took a photo of Messi after the game.

Before it, hundreds of fans gathered for a glimpse of one of the greatest players of all time as he descended the team bus.

The 34-year-old Argentine, who led his nation to the Copa America title last month, joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.

Striker Kylian Mbappe was named in the starting lineup as Real Madrid tries to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.

Mbappe had scored both goals before Messi came on.

He headed in Angel Di Maria’s cross in the 15th minute and then turned in Achraf Hakimi’s cross in the 63rd for his 135th goal since joining PSG in 2017.

It remains to be seen whether it’s his last for PSG, which has started the season with four straight wins and has 12 points.

OTHER MATCHES

French champion Lille and Monaco finally won their first games of the season.

Yusuf Yazici and Jonathan David scored as Lille beat Montpellier 2-1, and Sofiane Diop grabbed both goals as Monaco bounced back with a 2-1 win at Troyes.

Angers remains unbeaten and has 10 points after beating Rennes 2-0 at home.

Also, it was: Lens 2, Lorient 2; Strasbourg 3, Brest 1; Clermont 2, Metz 2.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across
World

Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister insisted Tuesday that efforts by Middle Eastern migrants to enter the European Union country from neighboring Belarus are part of a plot by the Minsk regime to sow political instability in the EU.

+3
WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium
World

WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium

  • Updated

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization on Monday called for a two-month moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a means of reducing global vaccine inequality and preventing the emergence of new coronavirus variants.

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

+21
The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing
World

The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing

  • Updated

WASHINGTON — The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News